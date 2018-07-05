Amcor Names Aluisio Ragazzi Fonseca Vice President of South America Flexibles Business Unit

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--Amcor, the world’s largest supplier of flexible packaging, has named Aluisio Ragazzi Fonseca Vice President and General Manager of its South America Flexibles business unit, effective July 2.

“We’re pleased to welcome Aluisio to Amcor at an exciting time,” said Amcor Flexibles Americas President Tom Cochran. “He’s a highly successful business leader with extensive packaging industry knowledge from across the Americas.

“We expect Aluisio to help us accelerate business growth and enhance our ability to win for our customers and other stakeholders in this strategically important part of the world.”

Mr. Cochran added that Mr. Fonseca brings unique skills for collaborating with customers toward shared benefits, and delivering on strong commitments to safety and operational excellence.

Mr. Fonseca has held a broad range of responsibilities across his career, including during nearly two decades at Tetra Pak. His most recent role there was as senior vice president, Americas, responsible for profit-and-loss across the hemisphere’s more than $500 million business. Previously, he led the company’s successful integration of North, Central and South America into a single Americas business unit.

Earlier, as managing director of Tetra Pak’s packaging and processing operations in Colombia and Ecuador, Mr. Fonseca led an expansion that created the company’s Andean business unit – spanning Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela – and a 500-percent increase in regional volumes over six years.

Mr. Fonseca served as vice president, Packaging and Processing, for Beverages and Food in Brazil. In that role, he was responsible for start-up of a polyethylene terephthalate plastic operation, and grew the overall business at an annual rate of 20 percent. He was a director on multiple Tetra Pak boards, including for Packaging and Processing, Global Processing and Cluster Central and South America.

Mr. Fonseca holds degrees in mechanical and industrial engineering from Universidade Paulista, and in sales and marketing administration from Fundação Getulio Vargas, both in Brazil. He has completed the IFL-International Management Program at the Stockholm School of Economics and Duke University.

About Amcor Amcor (ASX: AMC; www.amcor.com ) is a global leader in developing and producing high-quality, responsible packaging for a variety of food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical-device, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains, through a broad range of flexible packaging, rigid containers, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company’s 35,000 people generate more than US $9 billion in sales from operations that span 200-plus locations in more than 40 countries.

