Trapped in Thai cave, youngsters must grapple with stress

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA and GRANT PECK , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/05 18:36

FILE - In this handout photo released by Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center, Thai rescue teams use headlamps to enter a pitch-black cave complex where

Rescuers lay telephone cable from a cave where a young soccer team and their coach are trapped Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province

FILE - In this Monday, July 2, 2018, file photo, Thai police stand in front of the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach wen

FILE - In this Sunday, July 1, 2018, file photo, Thai Buddhist monks pray for the 12 boys and their soccer coach who went missing in a flooded cave in

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — Before he was a youth soccer coach, Ekapol Chanthawong honed a skill that likely is serving him well while he's trapped for days in a dark cave: meditation.

The coach of the 12 youngsters stranded alongside him in a cave in northern Thailand spent a decade as a Buddhist monk.

Though the coach and the boys have all been described as mostly healthy, the ordeal has likely caused them to feel anxiety, vulnerability and fear. And the mental toll of their ordeal could worsen the longer the situation lasts.

Experts say the group has some advantages, including their youth, their group identity and, yes, their coach's experience with mediation.

Thailand's Department of Mental Health said hospitals are preparing to care for the group afterward.