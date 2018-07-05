Taiwan routs Guam in semifinals of Little League Baseball Asia Pacific

Juggernaut Taiwan beat Guam 6-0 in the semifinals of the 2018 Little League Baseball Asia Pacific and Middle East Regionals in South Korea on Thursday.

Taiwan made one run in each of the first, second, fifth innings and three runs in the sixth inning, while denying Guam the opportunity to step back onto the home plate.

Throughout the six innings, Taiwanese pitcher Lin Wei-en nearly created a no-hitter, as Guam got away with only one hit, and he also finished the game with 10 strikeouts.

The team, which hails from Guishan Elementary School in Taoyuan, is competing in Pool B and has been on a winning streak since the tournament started June 30. Juggernaut Taiwan defeated New Zealand 10-0 on the first day then went on to rout Hong Kong (19-5), Thailand (23-0) and the Philippines (27-0) on each of the following days.

The other teams in the tournament are China, the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Indonesia and South Korea, which are in Pool A.

In the finals on Friday, Taiwan will come up against the winner of Thursday's game between South Korea and Hong Kong.

The champions in the Asia Pacific and Middle East Regionals will advance to the Little League Baseball World Series, which will be held Aug. 16-26 in Pennsylvania in the United States. (By Huang Chiao-wen and William Yen)