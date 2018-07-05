Where German politicians stand on Brexit as May and Merkel meet

The UK prime minister brings her concerns about future trading relations with the EU to Berlin on Thursday. Before leaving for Germany, May told the House of Commons that her government would push through an eventual Brexit deal, even if the Commons were to reject it.

The German government and industry are still asking for precise proposals around the customs arrangement the UK wants after it leaves the bloc in March next year, and insist they must fall within existing EU rules.

Where do Germany's leaders stand on the issue?

Speaking in Dublin in March, Chancellor Angela Merkel said: "Access to the single market can only be possible on the condition of respecting the four basic freedoms. Otherwise one has to talk about limits to access. These negotiations cannot be based on cherry-picking, because that would have disastrous consequences for the other 27 member states."

The four basic freedoms set out in the internal market rules of the EU's Single European Act cover the free movement of goods, services, capital and people. Theresa May's government has made it clear it does not wish to retain the free movement of people.

Schäuble open if Brits suffer buyer's remorse

Currently the Bundestag parliament's president, former Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble said last month that the EU bloc would be prepared to give the UK more time to negotiate its exit and would do "whatever we can" to have close relations with the departing member.

"I think if the UK asked for more time … the rest of Europe would be ready to agree on that British demand," Schäuble told the BBC, adding it was up to the British government to decide. "I have always had the understanding that Brexit would be very difficult to be managed and be delivered," he said. "The negotiations prove this." The veteran Christian Democrat even said that he continued to personally hope that Brexit might not come to pass.

At the recent EU summit, Merkel admitted the council spent 15 minutes discussing Brexit while most of the discussion centered on managing immigration.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, a Social Democrat, said in April: "For us it's clear: Even after Brexit we need and want to know that the UK is on the EU's side, on our side, as an international actor and a part of the liberal Western order."

Time for the UK is running out

However, many European and German politicians have reminded the UK government that time is running out. Manfred Weber, the leading politician for Merkel's conservative bloc at the European Parliament, told DW the same last month: "The clock is ticking. We need now a clear indication from London what they want to achieve."

Weber also called for a precise proposal from London as to their aims: "We have no indication what they like, what they want to achieve in the negotiations … [that's] a very risky thing, because at the end, a hard Brexit will be a disaster for London."

The head of Germany's leading business association mirrored Weber's concerns when he said in June: "Businesses must be prepared for the worst-case scenario of a 'no deal' [Brexit]," Eric Schweitzer, President of the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) wrote in a newspaper column in June. "All the advantages of the single common market would be lost. In terms of trade, the UK would then have the same status as, say, Mongolia."

Questions to answer

Schweitzer also focused in on the practicalities of trade after March: "Questions need answers, like whether institutions like customs authorities or new registration offices will need to be working under the new rules immediately on March 30, 2019."

"Our businesses are expecting worse UK exports this year, after last year's figures were already pretty miserable," Schweitzer added. "German exports to the UK sank by 2 percent last year, even as they rose by 5 percent on average worldwide."

After her visit to Berlin on Thursday, Prime Minister May is holding a meeting of all her ministers at a country retreat to gain approval for a document which would form the basis of a government proposal, or white paper, to be used as the negotiating position with Brussels for the UK's exit and future links with the bloc.

jm/msh (AFP, Reuters)

