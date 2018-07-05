Lockheed Martin, Taiwan to collaborate on military-grade titanium

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. aerospace and defense company, Lockheed Martin said they will support Taiwan's indigenous development of titanium casting for defense purposes in a statement on July 3.

The technology transfer will allow Taiwan to independently produce aerospace and defense grade titanium castings.

The titanium casting project is part of an industrial cooperation program which is linked to Taiwan receiving Lockheed Martin Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) surface-to-air missiles.

In specific terms, the program will develop Taiwan's titanium casting proficiency in the areas of "radiographic and penetrate inspection, hot isostatic pressure processing, pyrometry control, weld inspection methods, and certification to aerospace standards" according to Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs' Industrial Development Bureau.

It is unclear which Taiwanese companies will work in partnership with Lockheed Martin.

It is believed that the project has been approved to go ahead by all parties.

"Lockheed Martin has a long history of support and cooperation for industrialization efforts in Taiwan. The titanium investment casting project is another example of our successful partnership" a spokesperson from Lockheed Martin told Jane's.

In 2010, the U.S. government announced that 114 PAC-3 missiles and associated equipment will be sold to Taiwan.