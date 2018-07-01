Taiwanese woman accidentally shot and killed during night hunt   

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese woman was accidentally shot and killed by her boyfriend during a night hunt in Miaoli County last night.

At around 11 p.m. on July 4, a man surnamed Chen (62), who is an indigenous Taiwanese from the Amis ethnic group, went hunting at Sanwan township in Miaoli county and was accompanied by a female companion surnamed Lin (62) and a male cousin.

When Chen spotted what he assumed to be the reflective eyes of an animal, he fired a shot at the target. However, his cousin then loudly shouted out: "You just hit a person!" and told the man to come over.

As Chen he came closer, he saw Lin unconscious in the back seat of the van the group had used and noticed a bullet wound on her head. The two men immediately took Lin to the emergency room at Miaoli's Wei Gong Memorial Hospital.

According to the medical examination, Lin's injury proved fatal as the bullet had lodged in the back of her skull. At 11.30 a.m., her family agreed to give up medical treatment after a long but ineffective operation.

Chen and his cousin were individually interrogated by policemen and found to have carried two unregistered firearms to the hunt.

The case was determined to be a case of accidental death; however, Chen might face two accusations of violating gun control acts and for negligence causing death, the newspaper Apple Daily reported.