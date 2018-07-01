  1. Home
Taiwan bookstore to stay open 24H to showcase Osamu Tezuka's anime 

Original anime artwork from Osamu Tezuka, author of 'Astro Boy,' to be displayed at Dunnan Eslite 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/05 17:07

The work of Osamu Tezuka will be on display for over a month in Taipei. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Eslite Bookstore announced that its Dunnan location will stay open 24 hours from July 13 to Sept. 2 to celebrate and showcase the work of famous anime artist, Osamu Tezuka.

Tezuka's eldest son, Macoto Tezuka (手塚真), will speak at Eslite about the life and work of his father July 14, and even share some of the original stories and inspiration behind his artwork. 


(CNA image) 

Eslite will display over 200 original works by Tezuka senior, according to CNA, including his six most famous works: Kimba, the White Lion, Astro Boy, Princess Knight, Phoenix, Black Jack, and The Three-Eyed One. 

The bookstore will host a series of anime-related lectures and workshop over the next few months. Eslite will also host live music Friday nights in August. 
