Taoyuan airport numbers show New Southbound Policy is working

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taoyuan International Airport chairman Tseng Ta-jen (曾大仁) said the quantity of passengers and freight traveling between Taiwan and Southeast Asia is continuously growing, suggesting the New Southbound Policy is working, at a seminar in Taipei on June 4, reported CNA.

Southeast Asian passengers have become one of the most important sources of travelers for Taiwan's biggest airport, Tseng said.

The comments were made during an address at the "The Opportunities and Challenges of International Air Transport in New Southbound Policy" seminar, which saw participation from national and international experts, as well as key stakeholders in Taiwan's logistics sector.

During his address, Tseng said that Taoyuan airport is enjoying strong growth in passengers from Southeast Asia.

In 2017, 10.19 million southeast Asian passengers used the airport, an increase of 16.2 percent from 2016.

In the first six months of this year, the number of southeast Asian passengers grew by a further 9.8 percent when compared to the same period last year.

Air freight has seen similar growth, with transport to Southeast Asia increasing by around 10 percent last year and 16.7 percent during January-May this year.

Tseng pointed out that airport statistics are a good indicator of economic and trade activities, and the statistics are a positive reflection on the New Southbound Policy.

The seminar was a platform for people to share their knowledge and understanding of the future opportunities and challenges facing the international air transport industry.