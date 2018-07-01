Citing 'sensitive tech' Korean court bars ex-Samsung worker from joining Chinese company

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Samsung Corporation is worried with good reason about the potential for China to steal and copy its tech and trade secrets, and the government of South Korea reportedly shares their concern.



On July 5, a South Korean court made a legal ruling that a former Samsung employee was barred from relocating to work in a Chinese firm in order to protect “sensitive technologies.”

The Korea Herald reports that the Suwon District Court determined that a researcher and engineer who formerly worked for Samsung could not legally take employment with a rival Chinese company or their subcontractors for two full years.



Even more surprising, if the man fails to abide by the court order, he will be legally obligated to compensate the Samsung Display Company nearly US$9,000 per day that he is employed by any rival Chinese firm.

While the consequences of potentially jeopardizing Samsung’s trade secrets may seem extreme, the man had signed a non-disclosure agreement when he left the company in August last year, giving Samsung the legal footing necessary to persuade the courts.

The Korea Herald reports that the man had received employment with a Chinese firm in Chengdu, which is a close partner of Beijing Oriental Electronics, which is a chief competitor with Samsung.



Courts were suspicious because his paychecks did not mention the name of the company he was employed by, leading the judge to assume that he was in fact working for the Chinese company, in violation of his non-disclosure agreement.

Samsung is reportedly a key target for Chinese IP theft, particularly because Samsung has cornered nearly 94 percent of the global market flexible OLED displays, and Beijing is eager to cut in to the market with comparable products.