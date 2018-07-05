  1. Home
Assailant of Taiwan presidential guard sentenced by High Court

By  Central News Agency
2018/07/05 16:40

The man who attacked a presidential guard with a sword last year was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison. (By Central News Agency)

A man who attacked a guard at the Presidential Office with a sword in August 2017 was sentenced by the Taiwan High Court Thursday to six years and eight months in prison.

The sentence was reduced by two months from an earlier sentence handed down by the Taipei District Court in March 2018, because the assailant, Lu Chun-yi promised to pay compensation for the sword, which he stole from the Armed Forces Museum in Taipei before he tried to break into the Presidential Office Aug. 18, 2017.

The court ruling can be appealed.

Lu hurt the neck of the presidential guard who tried to stop him from entering the Presidential Office in an attempt to attack President Tsai Ing-wen.
He was overpowered by other presidential guards before he could gain access to the Presidential Office.
In his first trial, Lu claimed that he did not intend to hurt the guard, a statement that did not convince the court. (By Hsiao Po-wen and Hsu Hsiao-ling)
Presidential Guard
sword attack
Presidential Office
Armed Forces Museum

