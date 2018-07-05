Isobar Bolsters Global Exec Team with Chief Client, Marketing and Technology Officer Roles

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--Isobar, a global digital agency, has elevated Sue McCusker to Chief Client Officer, Caroline Dean to Chief Marketing Officer and Vikalp Tandon to Chief Technology Officer with immediate effect. The three executives have been critical to establishing Isobar as a global, market-leading business and have been promoted to continue to drive Isobar’s position as an agency that delivers experience-led transformation through the creative use of digital. All three will continue to report into Isobar Global CEO, Jean Lin. McCusker and Dean are based in London, in Dentsu Aegis Network’s global headquarters and Tandon is in Isobar’s Boston office.

Jean Lin, Isobar Global CEO said, “In today’s fast moving digital economy, agencies need to continually transform themselves to best service their clients. Caroline, Vikalp and Sue have played an important role in developing the vision and leadership needed to shape our business and brand strategy across our client, marketing and technology functions, and their promotions will ensure we continue to power our global agenda and drive excellence in our experience-led transformation proposition.”

Sue McCusker is promoted to Chief Client Officer from Global Client Director, a position she has held since 2015. Formerly CEO of Publicis Hong Kong with a track record in leading agencies and stewarding best in class clients, Sue has been pivotal to Isobar’s continued success in both leading and growing the agencies key client relationships and building the business. As Chief Client Officer, Sue will be responsible for overseeing key global accounts and global business development with a clear strategic vision for growth. Sue will continue to work with Isobar agencies and Dentsu Aegis Network globally to ensure the agency delivers experience-led transformation for our clients.

Caroline Dean is promoted from Global Director of Marketing Communications, a position she has held since joining in November 2016. Formerly Vice President, International Marketing at Sony Pictures, Caroline is an experienced marketing executive with a track record in marketing, brand strategy, partnerships and digital communication. For the last eighteen months, she has lead and grown the marketing and communications function for the agency globally, from developing a global brand proposition and service offering, driving Isobar’s B2B marketing, leading global events, elevating thought leadership and promoting key work. Since joining, Caroline has used her collaborative, creative and commercial skills to build Isobar as a global brand. As CMO, Caroline will continue to develop and drive the agency’s proposition and reputation to attract global clients and top talent from the creative and technology industries.

Vikalp Tandon is promoted to Chief Technology Officer from Senior Vice President Data & Technology. Previously VP & Global Strategy Lead at SapientRazorfish, Vikalp joined Isobar in May 2016, tasked with expanding Isobar’s data and technology consulting offering globally by working closely with the multi-disciplinary teams across Isobar’s 45 markets. Vikalp is an experienced global commerce technologist and is passionate about driving engineering and process excellence. As CTO, Vikalp will continue to drive and connect the strong and growing technology and commerce community at Isobar whilst leveraging the agency’s global technology partnership relationships.

The agency is a Global Alliance Solution Partner for Adobe, and is a Salesforce Platinum Cloud Alliance Partner, a Sitecore Platinum Implementation partner, and an Enterprise Magento Partner, winning Regional and Global Commercial Partner of the year in 2018. Most recently, Isobar was named a leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant, for the fourth consecutive time and won a Grand Prix Lion at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2018, for ‘ Aeronau t,’ a fully immersive VR experience that launched Billy Corgan's 2017 solo album Ogilala.

Sue McCusker

Sue returned to the UK in September 2015 to join Isobar, after being based in Asia for 20+ years, the latter three of which were spent leading Publicis Hong Kong, with clients including UBS, AXA and Cartier. Notably, Sue was the first female Chair of the 4A’s Hong Kong, was on the launch team for the Marketing Society Asia Pacific and is regularly invited to judge at marketing awards such as The Effies. She is expert in leading pitches, and her Client management and business development track record before joining Isobar includes multi-national brands such as P&G, UBS and Western Union, where she led the global pitch and then led the business across 200+ markets.

Caroline Dean

Caroline joined Isobar in November 2016, and is a senior marketer with experience spanning marketing, brand strategy and digital communications. In her previous role as VP Marketing, International for Sony Pictures Entertainment, Caroline was responsible for the marketing communications function for International markets and the global marketing of Sony Pictures’ app which was launched in 48 markets. Prior to that, she has worked in both client and agency side, for brands including PlayStation, Sony, Coke and O2/Telefonica. Caroline holds a Bsc (Hons) from University of Birmingham and a Post-Graduate Diploma from CIPR.

Vikalp Tandon

Vikalp has over two decades of experience in data and technology consulting, delivering multiple large scale, multi-market technology products, consulting complex technical solutions and establishing and working with offshore delivery teams. Vikalp holds an Executive MBA in Strategy and Innovation from MIT Sloan School of Management and a Masters degree in Computer Science from the Birla Institute of Technology, India. At SapientRazorfish Vikalp was Vice President and Global Strategy Lead, driving the growth and development of platform services and delivering technology solutions for clients.

About Isobar:

Isobar is a global digital agency of 6,500 people across 45 markets, united by our mission to transform businesses, brands and people’s lives with the creative use of digital. Informed by our consultancy practice, we deliver experience-led transformation, solving complex business challenges through our marketing, ecosystems and products & services offering. Isobar has won over 300 awards in the last year including Grand Prix for Digital Craft at Cannes Lions and Asia-Pacific Digital Network of the Year. Key clients include Coca-Cola, adidas, Enterprise, P&G, Philips and Huawei. Isobar is part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Inc. www.isobar.com

