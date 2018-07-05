Taiwan’s I-Mei to buy 250 tons of red pitaya amid glut

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - As Taiwanese farmers have suffered from banana, pineapple and pitaya gluts this summer, Taiwanese food giant I-Mei Foods announced this year's third round of fresh fruit procurement on Thursday.

The company said it is planning to purchase 250 tons of top-graded red-fleshed pitaya, also known as "fire dragon fruit" (火龍果) in the country, at the price of NT$33 (US$1.08) per kilogram in box.

As of July 5, the company procured 200 tons of banana from local growers.

The company's food safety lab is set to develop new pitaya products to add value to the fruit, and to tackle the oversupply problem.

After I-Mei's procurement plan was announced on its FB fan page on Thursday, fans enthusiastically presented new product ideas for the company, such as pitaya jelly, pitaya yogurt, dried pitaya fruit slices, and pitaya ice cream.

In the meantime, Taiwan's Council of Agriculture (COA) also made an effort to offset massive oversupply resulting from better-than-expected weather and unreasonable low prices, such as doubling export volume to Japan, the Middle East, and other overseas markets, and partnering with local hyper- and supermarket chains to drive demand with sales promotions.