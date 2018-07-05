Taiwan Beer truck topples over, spills 20 crates of beer 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police arrived at the scene of an overturned truck carrying Taiwan Beer around 4 a.m. this morning (July 5) along a winding stretch of Provincial Highway 9 near Taitung.

All 20 cases of Taiwan Beer the truck was transporting fell to the road and broke due to poor binding.



(CNA image)

The incident blocked both directions of traffic and caused major delays as well as a strong aroma of alcohol to fill the morning air, according to CNA. Emergency services were sent to the scene to clear the glass and wreckage from the road.

The accident was not fully cleared until around 2 p.m. today.

Onlookers joked at the sight of hundreds of bottles of spilled beer: "The harvest festival sacrifice has begun! Hope there is no shortage of beer..."

Police officers remind drivers to be certain that all goods being transported are securely fastened. Drivers can be penalized up to NT$9,000 (US$300) for unsecured objects that pose a safety hazard.