French vlogger says Taiwan has more of a future than S. Korea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A French vlogger has attracted many new fans in Taiwan after he released a video on Saturday (June 30) saying that he has left South Korea to live in Taiwan instead because, "I think Taiwan has more of a future."

Quentin Richard, who goes by the handle Ku's dream (酷的夢) and speaks fluent Mandarin and Korean, released a video to his YouTube channel on Saturday titled "Why I moved back to Taiwan from Korea?" At the time of publication, the video already has already acquired 121,964 views and 6,402 likes.

The favorable comparison between Taiwan and South Korea is probably music to the ears of many Taiwanese, who in a recent poll listed South Korea as the fourth-most-hated country, while North Korea retained the top spot as most loathed nation.

In his video Richard lists four main reasons why he prefers Taiwan to South Korea:

1. Food

2. Less adherence to strict Confucian etiquette

3. Less scrutiny by society

4. Foreigners are more welcome



(Screenshot from YouTube video)