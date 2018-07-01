American Institute in Taiwan appoints new spokesperson

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Amid a move to new headquarters, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) has also appointed a new spokesperson, Amanda Mansour, who speaks Mandarin Chinese.

Other new appointments announced earlier include the new AIT director based in Taipei, William Brent Christensen, and the new deputy director for the Taipei office, Raymond Greene.

In a statement on its website, AIT said Thursday that Mansour had assumed the duties of its spokesperson.

She recently worked at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., where she served on the Secretary of State’s policy planning staff, at the Foreign Press Center and as a special assistant at the Bureau of Public Affairs, AIT said.

Mansour joined the diplomatic service in 2007 after working in the Senate. She was based at the U.S. consulate in the Turkish city of Adana and later at the embassy in the Czech capital Prague.

She can speak Turkish as well as Mandarin Chinese, the AIT announcement noted.

The new AIT offices were inaugurated on June 12, but most services are scheduled to move into the building in Taipei City’s Neihu District in September, reports said.