  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan students jumpstart English level in 7 months 

Positive results from NTNU and AIT joint English learning initiative 

By Renée Salmonsen ,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/05 15:16

Hualien students show off their new English skills. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of AIT and National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) held a press conference today to commend the great progress made by a group of Hualien students learning English. 

A group of 21 Hualien junior high school students met once a week for 90 minutes over seven months to learn English. In the beginning the group was unfamiliar with the ABC's and now the students are able to speak and write in English, sing English songs, as well as order food in English, which they demonstrated today by ordering food at McDonald's, according to the NTNU website. 

Dr. William C. Vocke, executive director of the Taiwan Fulbright Foundation, said at the press conference that under the partnership of the American and Taiwanese governments, 112 American university students will in arrive in Taiwan to teach English this August and nine will be stationed in Hualien. 

The original group of instructors were from the NTNU PASSION group (Project of Adaptive Screening, Streaming, and Instruction for Omni-directional Nurturing). The group aims to help improve the overall academic performance of low scoring students. 

At the Meilun Junior High School in Hualien, 60% of the students are low-scoring and over 65% of those students are aboriginal, according to LTN. 

 

 
English
English learning
Hualien
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Tourist Shuttle offers 50% discount on bus fare during summer
2018/07/04 16:25
UNITE Tomorrowland Taiwan 2018 kicks off at Dajia Riverside Park on July 28
2018/07/04 14:37
Harvard professor, tech industry converge at AI conference in northern Taiwan
2018/07/04 12:18
Divorced mothers of new immigrant children can stay in Taiwan: NIA
2018/07/04 11:27
Taiwan donates e-bikes to Vatican
2018/07/04 10:48