Democracies cannot stand by and watch China bully Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Times of London diplomatic editor, Roger Boyes says that it is in the interest of all democratic nations to counter bullying of a small democratic state by a larger power including the case of Taiwan, in article published on July 4.

Boyes calls for all democratic states to loudly and clearly state their democratic principles and to avoid self-censorship to appease the Chinese government.

Beijing is increasing its efforts to take control of Taiwan and that China cannot be allowed to bully Taiwan, Boyes asserts.

China is growing impatient and restless about Taiwan's position in the world, as exemplified by the Chinese navy's "encirclement" of Taiwan and military exercises in the South China Sea, Boyes says.

China is using what Boyes refers to as "namefare" to eliminate Taiwan's international identity, in order to make it unrecognizable. This can be seen in China demanding hotels, airlines , stores and other businesses to list Taiwan as belonging to China.

And according to the diplomatic editor, all of this is happening during a "shadow war" in which Chinese agents spy on Taiwan's religious organizations and technology companies alike, trying to put Taiwan's institutions off balance through cyber attacks, as China buys off Taiwan's diplomatic allies through "dollar diplomacy."

All of this in the context of great power relations is troubling. For Boyes, there is a risk that President Xi may become impatient and attack Taiwan if he assumes that the U.S. will not risk a conflagration in conflict with China over Taiwan.

China's foreign ministry said last week that China's growing size and international status should serve as a warning to Taiwan and that the U.S. cannot protect Taiwan during a press conference.

It is in the interest of all democratic states to resist the bullying and mistreatment of a small democracy by a larger country. Democracies should proudly proclaim their values and should not self-censor in the face of China's bullying, Boyes concludes.