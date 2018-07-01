Taiwanese man loses case blaming late MOS Burger breakfasts for his dismissal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A court ruled against a NT$96,500 (US$3,000) compensation demand by a man who blamed problems with fast food chain MOS Burger’s app for losing his job at another company.

The Taipei man, named Shih (施), said that the MOS Burger app he used to order breakfast broke down three times, forcing him to go to a branch of the hamburger chain and line up, which caused him to appear late at work. In the end, he was dismissed from his NT$58,000-a-month job (US$1,900), he argued.

However, the Taipei District Court concluded that it had been impossible to prove that the app troubles had caused his dismissal, so it ruled that the company should not pay him one cent, the Apple Daily reported.

Shih based his demand for NT$96,500 on the loss of his NT$58,000 salary, while also asking for NT$1,500 for his “perfect attendance” record at his job, NT$1,000 for the cost of the three breakfasts, and NT$36,000 in compensation for moral damage.

An-Shin Food Services Co., Ltd., the company which runs MOS Burger in Taiwan, argued that if there were problems, a consumer could arrive at the store earlier, while in the case of time running out, a normal person would choose to head for his work instead of staying at the restaurant longer, the Apple Daily reported.

The company also said that the breakdown of its app was not intentional, and that the average employer would not lay off anyone just for arriving late a couple of times.

The court said the dismissal notice from Shih’s employer did not mention his late arrivals as a cause, while MOS Burger had offered the app as an extra service for its customers, with any system breakdown not affecting any basic rights of those clients, according to the Apple Daily.