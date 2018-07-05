Taiwan should seek closer ties with EU as fear of China’s tech theft grows: MOST

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With China drawing ire from countries around the world over its role in cases of technology theft, Taiwan should seize the opportunity to further ties with European countries, Deputy Minister Su Fong-chin (蘇芳慶) of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) said in an address at the European Institute for Asian Studies in Brussels on July 4.

As Taiwan is pushing forward with the “5+2 Industrial Innovation Program” (5+2產業創新計畫), international tech giants including Google, IBM, and Microsoft have all announced plans to set up research centers in the country, Su pointed out, underscoring Taiwan’s potential as a hub for IT integration, reported Commercial Times.

Entrepreneurial initiatives and biomedical industries are also among the areas where Taiwan can seek to forge a closer relationship with the European Union, he added.

According to Su, countries around the world are growing wary of China for its infamous engagement in the theft of technology and trade secrets. Taiwan, gaining reputation in the international community with its tech prowess, is poised to benefit from the scenario and should strive to become a top choice for European firms to do business with, Su believes.

In his speech, Su also touted Taiwan’s achievement in successful applications for “Horizon 2020”—the EU framework program for research and innovation. He urged Taiwanese companies to continue establishing partnerships with EU through “Horizon Europe,” the new program that will build on the success of Horizon 2020, to encourage participation in open science, and aim to maximize the innovation potential across the EU.

The effort will expedite Taiwan’s access to the European market, Su reckoned.