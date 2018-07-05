Fate of inter-Korean detente hangs on nuclear talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is literally bouncing ahead with peace efforts this week despite no signs of North Korea abandoning its nuclear weapons any time soon.

Two days of friendly basketball games being held in Pyongyang through Thursday are the latest in a series of goodwill gestures between the rivals in recent months.

The games come just ahead of a planned two-day visit to North Korea by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for talks on the future of the North's nuclear program.

If the nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang bog down, it could mean curtains for inter-Korean detente.