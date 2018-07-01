Confirmed: Communist plot to overthrow Duterte in the Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On July 3 in the Philippines, a plot by communist rebels to overthrow the government of President Rodrigo Duterte was confirmed by the country’s Armed Forces.



According to the reports, the country’s communist insurgents have a plan of action to oust President Duterte by October. While they may still consider implementing the plan, a spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assured the country that there was no way that the communist plot would succeed.

The information about the possible coup or assassination attempt was uncovered from documents given to the military from members of the New People’s Army that surrendered to state authorities.

AFP Spokesperson Col. Edgard Arevalo was quoted by Philstar Golbal as saying "hey have that particular plan and they have hatched that during the period we were conducting peace negotiations. Their deadline based on the information is October of 2018."

The plot which is titled the “Oust Duterte Movement” has reportedly been in the planning stages since mid-2017.

There has been some speculation recently that members of the political opposition, and possibly officials in the Catholic Church have been plotting with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and their military branch the New People’s Army, to overthrow the Duterte administration.

The confirmation of the plot by the AFP follows reports that the negotiations between the government and the rebel groups are on the verge of collapse, which has led many to fear that violence may be on the horizon.

With the announcement of the plot to overthrow the administration, the AFP has called for the complete termination of the stalled peace talks.

GMA Network reports that a stand down agreement between the government and the communists was signed on June 8 before talks were supposed to resume on June 21 in Norway. However, Duterte delayed the restarting of the talks, claiming that he needed more time to consult with advisors, and also rejecting the overseas venue for the negotiations.



Rodrigo Duterte (Associated Press Image)

Duterte said he wants the talks to take place in the Philippines, and questions the necessity of the Norway government as a foreign mediator.



The New People’s Army is an association of armed groups scattered mainly throughout the country’s sparsely populated southern mountain ranges. The New People’s Army has been waging a protracted guerilla conflict in the Philippines since 1969 when it was founded. Current estimates place its membership at less than 3,000.