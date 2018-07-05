AP source: Pence has met with Supreme Court contenders

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump isn't the only administration official meeting with potential nominees for the Supreme Court. The Associated Press has learned that Vice President Mike Pence has met with some of the candidates in recent days.

A person familiar with the search process confirms Pence's participation. The person did not specify which candidates Pence met with and spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the process.

Trump himself has spoken with seven potential candidates and is set to announce his decision on Monday. He has said he'll choose from a list of 25 candidates vetted by conservative groups.

Trump's choice to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, often a swing vote among the nine justices, has the potential to remake the high court for a generation.