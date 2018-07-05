The 6 Best Glamping Spots in the Philippines

Glamping, or 'glamorous camping,' is one of the hottest vacation trends this year. So why not do something different on your vacation to the Philippines and stay in a well-equipped tent without missing out on your home comforts? We've rounded up the six best glamping spots in the Philippines, from a riverside tent, through to perfect beachside camping:

1. Casa Antonio's

Take a break from the classic hotel resorts and head to Casa Antonio's. The site offers up beachfront glamping in Calatagan. The campsite is hidden behind lush shrubbery and has an amazing view of the sunset. There are tons of fun activities to do on the beach, including paddle boarding, kayaking and walking amongst the mangroves. You can also get on-site massages and arrange lunch and dinner with the owners. In the evening there are bonfires where you can get cozy with marshmallows and meet other happy campers. The camping itself is basic but comfortable.

Photo by Casa Antonio

2. The Birdhouse

Photo by The Birdhouse El Nido

You'll never want to 'rough-it' in a normal tent again after you visit the Birdhouse in Palawan. The glamping tents, or 'nests' as they’re described by the owners, are more like treehouses since they’re located up in the trees. The nests are spacious and come complete with their own private bathrooms. Each features a rustic design and comes complete with two single beds and one queen bed, meaning they can sleep up to four people. It’s an incredibly popular glamping option, so be sure to book well in advance.

3. Glamping Siquijor

​

Photo by Ray

Glamping Siquijor in San Juan is a luxury, bohemian tent that’s nestled on the waterfront with a 180-degree view of the sea. The beachfront tent is surrounding by coconut trees and tropical wildlife. The tent can be tailored to the size of your group, with either a double bed for two people, or ten beds for a big group. It’s super off-the-grid and beats a vacation in a popular resort town.

4. Ultrawinds Mountain Resort

Photo by Ultra Winds Mountain Resort

The Ultrawinds Mountain Resort offers up stunning safari tents just outside of Cagayan. Each tent has a snuggly bed, tons of pillows and mosquito nets. There’s a bonfire outside where you can warm up from the night’s breeze. The tents are spacious and there are shared bathrooms for guests.

5. Toby and Thelma’s Island Camping Adventure

Photo by Toby

Toby and Thelma's beachfront glamping features large tents that come complete with their own lounge, hammocks and chairs. Toby and Thelma serve up delicious meals throughout the day (which are included in the price of the accommodation) and can help to arrange tons of fun activities, from kayaking in the sea through to island tours.

6. Sand and Stars Beach Resort

Photo by Sand and Stars

Sand and Stars Beach Resort in Dinadiawan is the perfect place to camp and watch the night’s sky. The campsite offers luxury tents on the beach. The tents feature a fun, bohemian design and are filled with furniture, cushions and blankets, making your stay all the more comfortable.

The content is provided by Alltherooms.com, the largest accommodations search engine, combining sites like Expedia, Airbnb, and 400+ other sites you may not have even heard of yet.