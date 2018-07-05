Taipei Zoo to hold birthday party for star panda Yuan Zai 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Zoo is planning a big party to celebrate the fifth birthday of Yuan Zai (圓仔), the zoo’s famous panda, this Friday (July 6) and has invited Yuan Zai’s many fans and admirers to join.

The festivities begin Friday at 9:20 a.m. as Yuan Zai’s caretaker presents her with a birthday cake made from her favorite ingredients. Celebratory activities will continue throughout the day for families with children to take part in, such as writing birthday wishes and creating bookmarks with a Yuan Zai stamp.

However, the zoo noted that Yuan Zai is now undergoing a state of “fake pregnancy,” a normal phenomenon for female pandas of four to five years old going through maturation. Even though she is not pregnant, Yuan Zai’s body will still produce pregnancy hormones as if she is.

Recently Yuan Zai has been languid and uninterested, added the zoo. The zoo cannot predict whether Yuan Zai will happily receive the birthday cake specially made for her or if she will just hand it over to her father, Tuan Tuan (團團).

For those who cannot join the celebration on Friday, the zoo will live stream the party on its Facebook page.

Born on July 6, 2013, Yuan Zai is the first giant panda born and raised in Taiwan. Yuan Zai’s parents, Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan (圓圓), were sent as gifts to Taiwan from Sichuan, China at the end of 2008.

Despite being rock stars at the Taipei Zoo, pandas have faced some criticisms over the years as preserving pandas, an exotic species, often requires more resources than domestic species, such as endangered Formosan black bears.