  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/07/05 11:26
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 68 260 66 88 .338
Altuve Hou 88 346 56 115 .332
Segura Sea 80 333 60 110 .330
JMartinez Bos 83 318 60 104 .327
Simmons LAA 76 282 42 89 .316
MDuffy TB 70 277 26 87 .314
Trout LAA 87 300 67 93 .310
Castellanos Det 85 343 47 106 .309
Rosario Min 82 328 57 101 .308
MMachado Bal 84 325 42 100 .308
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Judge, New York, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Betts, Boston, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 21; 3 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 59; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 58; Gattis, Houston, 57; KDavis, Oakland, 57; Judge, New York, 57; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 56; 2 tied at 55.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 13-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-2; Porcello, Boston, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; McCullers, Houston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-4.