Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|010
|212
|010—7
|13
|1
|Seattle
|020
|001
|010—4
|10
|2
Richards, Bedrosian (6), Alvarez (7), Robles (7), J.Anderson (8), Parker (9) and Maldonado; Leake, Rumbelow (5), Bradford (7), Vincent (8), Elias (9) and Herrmann, Zunino. W_Richards 5-4. L_Leake 8-5. Sv_Parker (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (5). Seattle, Healy (17), Seager (16).
___
|Houston
|000
|310
|000
|1—5
|9
|1
|Texas
|013
|000
|000
|0—4
|11
|2
Cole, Harris (6), McHugh (7), Giles (10) and Federowicz; Minor, Leclerc (7), Diekman (8), Kela (9), C.Martin (10) and Chirinos. W_McHugh 4-0. L_C.Martin 1-2. Sv_Giles (12). HRs_Houston, Reddick (8), Gurriel (5). Texas, Choo (16).
___
|Cleveland
|210
|000
|000—3
|4
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|010
|000—2
|8
|0
Bauer, O.Perez (8), C.Allen (9) and R.Perez; Oaks, Fillmyer (5), Hill (8), Peralta (9) and Butera. W_Bauer 8-6. L_Oaks 0-2. Sv_C.Allen (18).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Boston
|000
|000
|201—3
|9
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
Rodriguez, Barnes (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Fedde, Grace (2), Kintzler (6), Madson (7), Kelley (8), K.Herrera (9), J.Miller (9) and Severino. W_Rodriguez 10-3. L_Madson 2-4. Sv_Kimbrel (26).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Miami
|000
|002
|01x—3
|6
|0
Andriese, Weber (3), Wood (8) and Sucre; Urena, Rucinski (6), E.Hernandez (8), Ziegler (9) and Holaday. W_Rucinski 4-1. L_Weber 0-1. Sv_Ziegler (10). HRs_Miami, Riddle (5).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|011
|000—2
|9
|0
|New York
|013
|100
|10x—6
|7
|0
Teheran, Gohara (6), Vizcaino (8) and Suzuki; Sabathia, Green (7), Betances (8), Holder (9) and Higashioka. W_Sabathia 6-3. L_Teheran 6-6. HRs_Atlanta, Camargo (9). New York, Higashioka (3), Judge (24), Stanton (21).
___
|Detroit
|101
|000
|000—2
|9
|1
|Chicago
|010
|101
|20x—5
|7
|0
Liriano, Coleman (7), Lewicki (8) and McCann; Quintana, Bass (7), Farrell (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Quintana 7-6. L_Liriano 3-5. Sv_Morrow (19). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (14), Hicks (8). Chicago, Contreras (7), Bote (1).
___
|San Diego
|020
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
|Oakland
|011
|000
|02x—4
|6
|0
Perdomo, Cimber (6), Castillo (7), Stammen (8) and Ellis; Manaea, Buchter (8), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley. W_Trivino 7-1. L_Castillo 1-2. Sv_Treinen (22). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (17).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|101—2
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|20x—3
|6
|0
Berrios, Duke (8), Reed (8) and Garver; C.Anderson, Jeffress (7), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Jeffress 6-1. L_Berrios 8-7. Sv_Knebel (10). HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (13). Milwaukee, Orf (1), Miller (2), Shaw (15).
___
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|20x—4
|3
|0
Y.Ramirez, Hess (6), Britton (8) and Sisco; Nola, Arano (8) and Alfaro. W_Nola 11-2. L_Y.Ramirez 0-2. Sv_Arano (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Williams (10).
___
|New York
|001
|050
|000—6
|10
|0
|Toronto
|010
|101
|000—3
|9
|0
Oswalt, Lugo (5), Blevins (8), Gsellman (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki; Stroman, Santos (5), Loup (7), R.Cruz (8) and R.Martin. W_Lugo 3-3. L_Stroman 1-6. Sv_Familia (16). HRs_New York, Frazier (10). Toronto, Morales (9).
___
|Chicago
|002
|110
|000—4
|9
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|600
|01x—7
|8
|0
Covey, Avilan (4), Rondon (6), Cedeno (7), Volstad (8), Minaya (8) and K.Smith, Narvaez; Romano, Garrett (6), Lorenzen (7), Hughes (8) and Barnhart. W_Romano 5-8. L_Covey 3-4. Sv_Hughes (6). HRs_Chicago, Palka (10), Moncada (11).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|10x—1
|7
|0
Suarez, Watson (8) and Posey; T.Anderson, W.Davis (9) and Iannetta. W_T.Anderson 6-3. L_Suarez 3-5. Sv_W.Davis (25). HRs_Colorado, Iannetta (7).