BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 68 260 66 88 .338 Altuve Hou 88 346 56 115 .332 Segura Sea 80 333 60 110 .330 JMartinez Bos 83 318 60 104 .327 Simmons LAA 76 282 42 89 .316 MDuffy TB 70 277 26 87 .314 Trout LAA 87 300 67 93 .310 Castellanos Det 85 343 47 106 .309 Rosario Min 82 328 57 101 .308 MMachado Bal 84 325 42 100 .308 Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Judge, New York, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Betts, Boston, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 21; 3 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 59; Gattis, Houston, 57; KDavis, Oakland, 57; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 57; Judge, New York, 57; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 56; 2 tied at 55.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 13-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-2; Porcello, Boston, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; McCullers, Houston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-4.