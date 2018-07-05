Rescuers pump out more water to lower levels inside cave

In this July 3, 2018, image taken from video provided by the Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page, a Thai boy smiles as Thai Navy SEAL medic help injured chi
In this July 3, 2018, image taken from video provided by the Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page, a Thai Navy SEAL medic helps an injured child inside a cav
Thai soldiers makes their way down at the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped inside when heavy rains flooded
In this July 3, 2018, image taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, Thai boys are with Navy SEALs inside the cave, Mae Sai, northern Thailand
Family members of the 12 boys and their soccer coach watch a video clip of 12 boys on television after they were found alive, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai p
The aunt of coach Ekapol Chantawong shows a picture of the coach and his grandmother on a mobile phone screen, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in nor
MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — With more rain coming, Thai rescuers are racing against time to pump out water from inside a flooded cave before they can extract 12 boys and their soccer coach.
A firefighter who has been working on draining the water says levels in parts of a passage leading to a chamber where the boys and the coach were found on Monday after missing for 10 days is still flooded all the way to the ceiling, making diving the only way out.
Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said Wednesday that the team may not all be extracted at the same time depending on their health. He said authorities will evaluate their readiness each day and if there is any risk will not proceed.