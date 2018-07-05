NBA MVP James Harden visits Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Newly crowned NBA MVP James Harden arrived at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday (July 4) as part of two-day trip to meet with fans in Taiwan, reported CNA.

During a press conference held that day, Harden said that the hardest thing to forget about last season was battling the Golden State Warriors over seven games in the Western Conference Finals and coming within one win of entering the NBA Finals. Harden revealed that his goal next season is to reach the NBA Finals.

Harden admitted that though the on the court chemistry with Chris Paul and P.J. Tucker was good, their preparation time before the season was too short and he emphasized that more time will be spent in the pre-season training camp to prepare for their push for the championship.



Harden accepts portrait with his likeness. (CNA photo)

As Harden's trip to Taiwan this year is only two day, he was already on the court yesterday providing training and interacting with young players. Today, Harden is slated to take part in the variety TV show, which is hosted by Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) and KID（林柏昇.

Later in the evening, Harden will head to Chung Mei Auditorium at Fu Jen Catholic University to meet with his fans.



Harden leads basketball camp. (CNA image)

The Houston Rockets guard won the MPV voting in a landslide with 86 first-place votes, well ahead of LeBron James' 15 first-place votes for averaging 30.4 points and 8.8 assists per game as he lead his team to a 65-17 record.



(CNA image)



(CNA image)



Harden encouraging young athletes. (CNA image)