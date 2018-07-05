Top 10 must-see attractions in Taitung, Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taitung County government took a poll of must-see travel destinations in Taitung which local and visitors alike should visit.

The county government last administered the poll three years ago and was happily met with over triple the amount of participants this year, according to CNA. Below are the results.

10. Jialulan Recreation Area (加路蘭遊憩區)



(Image from Tour Taitung)

Jilulan Recreation Area offers tranquil natural views peppered with local art and hosts an annual craft market.



(Image from Tour Taitung)

Visitors can catch Jilulan on the way to Siaoyeliou Scenic Area.



(Image from Tour Taitung)

A nearby airport first used this parkland as a waste soil site until the East Coast National Scenic Area Administration took over and redeveloped the area's natural beauty.



(Image from East Coast Scenic Area)

9. Zhaori Saltwater Hot Springs (朝日溫泉)



(Image from Tour Taitung)

Seawater and underground water are heated by the volcanic activity of under the island at the Zhaori Hot Spring.



(Image from Tour Taitung)

8. Taimali Golden Lily Mountain (太麻里金針山)



(Image from xin_fang_lis's Instagram)

Year round the Taimaili Golden Lily Mountain offers spectacular blossoms. Jan. - Feb. is cherry blossom season, March - April is lily season, May - July is hydrangea season, Aug. - Oct. is orange day lily season, and Nov. - Dec. is Armenian plum season.



(Image from titansolo's Instagram)

7. Lisong Hot Spring (栗松溫泉)

Best visited in the dry winter months, the Lisong Hot Spring is a natural hot spring located 1,075 meters (3,526 feet) above sea level in Haiduan Township.



(Image from Flickr)

The springs are only accessible via car and after roughly an hour's hike.



(Image from Tour Taitung)

6. Taitung Forest Park (台東森林公園)

The Taitung Forest Park is an oceanside forest park, great for walking or biking through.



(Image from m_travel23's Instagram)

5. Fantasy Tiehua (鐵花村新聚落) - 1,248 votes

Fantasy Tiehua is an art and performance space built around old railroad tracks. Check out their Facebook for the latest events schedule.



(Image from Tour Taitung)



(Image from Tour Taiwan)

4. Doliang train station (多良車站) - 1,363 votes

The Doliang train station is one of Taitung's most photographic locales for coastal landscapes and summer sunsets.



(Wikimedia Commons image)



(Wikimedia Commons image)

3. Sanxiantai scenic area (三仙台風景區) - 1,370 votes

Sanxiantai is made up of several offshore islands, now connected via a long footbridge. A trail around the entire park can be leisurely walked in around two hours.



(Image from qian_u's Instagram)

2. Luye Highland Taiwan International Hot Air Balloon Festival (鹿野高台熱氣球)

Taitung's Hot Air Balloon Festival attracts thousands of visitors every year. This year's festival runs from June 30 through Aug. 13.



(Image from Amazing Taitung Facebook)



(Image from Amazing Taitung Facebook)

1. Mr. Brown Avenue (伯朗大道)

Mr. Brown Avenue is a beautiful stretch of road to bike across, without any utility poles or modern signage in sight.



(Image from Flickr)



(Image from Flickr)