‘Taipei corners’ amazes Design Tokyo 2018 with creative merchandise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 18 brands from Taiwan are participating in the "Design Tokyo 2018" expo kicking off on July 4, with the most original and creative merchandise wowing the event organizers and received complements as being "visionary" and catering to market demands.

It is the fourth consecutive year that "Taipei corners" has attended Japan's leading trade fair for design products, and the largest ever in terms of the number of Taiwanese brands to be showcased in the fair.

Adopting the theme of "Adults' Playground," Taipei corners redefines the design philosophy for adults that focuses on "class" and "amusement." On display are daily life products or decorations selected because they tell a story, are made from unusual materials, or exude a sense of humor, reported Central News Agency.

"Paper Shoot" (紙可拍), one of the brands being exhibited, takes pride in manufacturing cameras with unlikely materials such as paper and wood in honor of the spirit of eco friendliness and creativity. "The biggest trait of 'Paper Shoot' is its effort to turn cameras into artworks that boast a wow factor," said a representative from the company.

Other merchandise from Taiwan span fun gadgets, ceramics, glassware, jewelry, and artifacts, including brands Mr.Sci Science Factory (賽先生科學工廠), BUWU (布物設計), Binary Pottery (元器), WEN PIIM (溫品), Intzuition (以覺學), and hybridise (生物室).

Acknowledging the rising trend of online shopping, Taipei corners also cooperates with Japan's biggest online homemade marketplace for crafters "minne," where local customers will be able to order Taiwanese products exhibited in Design Tokyo 2018 in a way to help boost sales, CNA reported.

Taipei corners merchandise are well received in Design Tokyo 2018 (Photo by CNA)