Taipei metro stampede culprit caught on CCTV: a 10 cm long rat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The 10 cm long rat that caused a stampede on a Taipei metro train was identified with CCTV footage, said the train operator Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation.

During the morning rush hour on Wednesday, a bizarre stampede occurred on a train bound for Xiangshan on the Tamsui-Xinyi line and left at least two passengers injured. The culprit was initially suspected to be a rogue rodent.

The incident occurred at 9:04 a.m. after the train departed Daan Park Station. Passengers in the crowded train spotted a rat on the move, causing some terrified commuters to scream and scurry the next carriage. Passengers with no knowledge of the rodent in the next car noticed horrified throngs of people fleeing to other carriages and did the same.

Several passengers posted images of the aftermath on social media, and the incident was soon confirmed by the company.

The company issued a press release later that day, saying CCTV footage showed a 10 cm long rat "hopping on" the train at MRT Daan Park Station when the gates opened. The unwelcome guest then moved between different carriages and freaked out train riders.

The Daan Park Station is adjacent to the city's largest park - Daan Forest Park.

The company added that its control center informed the 700 passengers on the train immediately to disembark at the next station, Daan, and wait for the next train.

As the train approached Daan Station, passengers on the train scrambled to get off, knocking over some people queuing for the train in the process. The culprit slipped from the train among the chaos and is believed to have entered train tracks.

The company said it has yet to catch the rat, but has cleaned and sterilized the train.

