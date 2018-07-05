Air India kowtows to Beijing, lists Taiwan as ‘Chinese Taipei’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Air India has kowtowed to Beijing and listed Taiwan as "Chinese Taipei" after China demanded Air India, along with 33 other airlines describe Taiwan as part of China, or face punitive action two months ago.

"Taipei, Taoyuan International Airport, TPE, Chinese Taipei" is now how Air India lists Taoyuan airport.



Screenshot of Air India, international version.

Air India has not publicly commented or explained their decision.

Last week, an Indian academic said there was no reason for Air India to submit to China's demand because China does not respect India's territorial claims. Further, none of India's communiqués with China include any mention or support for the so-called "One China" policy.

On April 25, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) ordered 34 airlines to describe Taiwan as part of China on their websites and in their promotional materials.

The CAAC said the airlines must comply with their demand before June 24, or face punitive action from the "relevant cyber-security authorities."

Air India was given an additional extension to comply before July 25, according to India Today.

The Trump administration told U.S. airlines to ignore directives from Beijing about their references to Taiwan.

On May 6, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement that "this is Orwellian nonsense and part of a growing trend by the Chinese Communist Party to impose its political views on American citizens and private companies," reported the Guardian.

Only six of the 34 airlines have yet to change their listing of Taiwan in-line with China's demands. These airlines are American Airlines, Delta, United Airlines, Asiana Airlines, Korean Air, and Vietnam Airlines.