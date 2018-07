BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,0311

Super Rugby Glance

%bytitle(By The Associated Press%)

Super Rugby Australia Conference P W D L PF PA Pts New South Wales 14 8 1 5 449 380 39 Melbourne 14 7 0 7 380 381 35 ACT 14 6 0 8 334 367 29 Queensland 14 4 0 10 304 451 19 Sunwolves 14 3 0 11 352 539 14 New Zealand Conference P W D L PF PA Pts Crusaders 14 12 0 2 443 256 54 Hurricanes 14 10 0 4 408 291 45 Chiefs 14 9 0 5 411 325 41 Highlanders 14 9 0 5 372 363 40 Blues 14 4 0 10 337 413 22 South Africa Conference P W D L PF PA Pts Lions 15 8 0 7 481 423 41 Jaquares 14 9 0 5 365 355 38 Sharks 14 6 1 7 401 405 32 Bulls 14 5 0 9 386 430 25 Stormers 15 5 0 10 363 407 25

___

Round 18 All Times GMT Friday, July 6 Christchurch, New Zealand

Crusaders vs. Highlanders, 0735

Brisbane, Australia

Queensland vs. Melbourne, 0945

Saturday, July 7

Chiefs vs. ACT, 0515

Wellington, New Zealand

Hurricanes vs. Blues, 0735

Sydney

New South Wales vs. Sunwolves, 0945

Pretoria, South Africa

Bulls vs. Jaguares, 1305

Cape Town, South Africa

Stormers vs. Sharks, 1515

Bye: Lions

___

Round 19 Friday, July 13 Waikato, New Zealand

Chiefs vs. Hurricanes

Brisbane, Australia

Queensland vs. Sunwolves, 0945

Saturday, July 14 Dunedin, New Zealand

Highlanders vs. Melbourne, 0515

Christchurch, New Zealand

Crusaders vs. Blues, 0735

Sydney

New South Wales vs. ACT, 0945

Johannesburg

Lions vs. Bulls, 1305

Durban, South Africa

Sharks vs. Jaguares, 1515

Bye: Stormers

____

Playoffs Quarterfinals

Friday, July 20 or Saturday July 21

(3 conference winners and teams with next 5 highest point totals)

Semifinals Saturday, July 28

Quarterfinal winners at homes of highest-ranked winners

Final Saturday, Aug. 4

Semifinal winners at home of highest-ranked winner