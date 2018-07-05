Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|INTERLEAGUE
|Boston
|000
|000
|201—3
|9
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
Rodriguez, Barnes (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Fedde, Grace (2), Kintzler (6), Madson (7), Kelley (8), K.Herrera (9), J.Miller (9) and Severino. W_Rodriguez 10-3. L_Madson 2-4. Sv_Kimbrel (26).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Miami
|000
|002
|01x—3
|6
|0
Andriese, Weber (3), Wood (8) and Sucre; Urena, Rucinski (6), Hernandez (8), Ziegler (9) and Holaday. W_Rucinski 4-1. L_Weber 0-1. Sv_Ziegler (10). HRs_Miami, Riddle (5).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|011
|000—2
|9
|0
|New York
|013
|100
|10x—6
|7
|0
Teheran, Gohara (6), Vizcaino (8) and Suzuki; Sabathia, Green (7), Betances (8), Holder (9) and Higashioka. W_Sabathia 6-3. L_Teheran 6-6. HRs_Atlanta, Camargo (9). New York, Higashioka (3), Judge (24), Stanton (21).
___
|Detroit
|101
|000
|000—2
|9
|1
|Chicago
|010
|101
|20x—5
|7
|0
Liriano, Coleman (7), Lewicki (8) and McCann; Quintana, Bass (7), Farrell (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Quintana 7-6. L_Liriano 3-5. Sv_Morrow (19). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (14), Hicks (8). Chicago, Contreras (7), Bote (1).
___
|San Diego
|020
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
|Oakland
|011
|000
|02x—4
|6
|0
Perdomo, Cimber (6), Castillo (7), Stammen (8) and Ellis; Manaea, Buchter (8), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley. W_Trivino 7-1. L_Castillo 1-2. Sv_Treinen (22). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (17).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|101—2
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|20x—3
|6
|0
Berrios, Duke (8), Reed (8) and Garver; C.Anderson, Jeffress (7), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Jeffress 6-1. L_Berrios 8-7. Sv_Knebel (10). HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (13). Milwaukee, Orf (1), Miller (2), Shaw (15).
___
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|20x—4
|3
|0
Ramirez, Hess (6), Britton (8) and Sisco; Nola, Arano (8) and Alfaro. W_Nola 11-2. L_Ramirez 0-2. Sv_Arano (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Williams (10).