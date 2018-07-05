  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/05 06:55
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 68 260 66 88 .338
Segura Sea 79 329 60 110 .334
Altuve Hou 87 341 55 114 .334
JMartinez Bos 83 318 60 104 .327
Simmons LAA 75 277 42 88 .318
MDuffy TB 70 277 26 87 .314
MMachado Bal 83 322 42 100 .311
Trout LAA 86 297 66 92 .310
Castellanos Det 85 343 47 106 .309
Rosario Min 82 328 57 101 .308
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Judge, New York, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Cruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Betts, Boston, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 21; 3 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 59; KDavis, Oakland, 57; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 57; Judge, New York, 57; Gattis, Houston, 56; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 56; 2 tied at 55.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 13-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-2; Porcello, Boston, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; McCullers, Houston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-4.