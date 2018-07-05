Wiltshire poisoning was Novichok nerve agent: police

A couple who fell seriously ill near the English town of Amesbury were poisoned with the same Novichok nerve agent used in the Skripal incident, British police confirmed on Wednesday.



The Skripal case caused a rift between the UK and Russia, after the UK concluded that the nerve agent used was Soviet-made. Moscow denied the claim and the confrontation led to an exchange of diplomat expulsions between both countries.

What we know so far:

The victims are a 45-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, who were discovered unconscious on Saturday at a house in a quiet neighborhood of Amesbury.

The couple are in a critical condition in the same UK hospital where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia were treated earlier this year.

Amesbury is 12 kilometers (8 miles) from Salisbury, where the Skripals were poisoned.

Local police have established two help lines to take calls from those who may have concerns about a possible contamination.

Counter-terrorism police are now handling the case.

No danger to public

Neil Basu, Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer, told reporters it was unclear how they came into contact with the nerve agent or whether they had been specifically targetted.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the incident was being treated "with the utmost seriousness."

England's Chief Medical Officer said the risk to the general public remained low.

More to come...