|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|59
|29
|.670
|—
|New York
|56
|28
|.667
|1
|Tampa Bay
|43
|43
|.500
|15
|Toronto
|40
|45
|.471
|17½
|Baltimore
|24
|60
|.286
|33
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|47
|37
|.560
|—
|Detroit
|38
|49
|.437
|10½
|Minnesota
|35
|47
|.427
|11
|Chicago
|30
|55
|.353
|17½
|Kansas City
|25
|60
|.294
|22½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|31
|.644
|—
|Seattle
|55
|31
|.640
|½
|Oakland
|47
|39
|.547
|8½
|Los Angeles
|43
|43
|.500
|12½
|Texas
|38
|48
|.442
|17½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 3
Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 0
Boston 11, Washington 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto 8, N.Y. Mets 6
Chicago White Sox 12, Cincinnati 8, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 9, Miami 6, 16 innings
Houston 5, Texas 3
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4
Oakland 6, San Diego 2
Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 1
|Wednesday's Games
Boston 3, Washington 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 2
Miami 3, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Texas (Gallardo 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 2-8) at Minnesota (Slegers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-3) at Houston (Verlander 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.