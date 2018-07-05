Boston Symphony heading back outdoors to Tanglewood

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra is returning to its seasonal home at Tanglewood.

Music director Andris Nelsons will conduct works by Mozart and Tchaikovsky as the renowned orchestra kicks off its 2018 outdoor season on Friday evening at the western Massachusetts venue.

Superstar pianist Lang Lang will play Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor.

This summer's season, which runs through Sept. 2, continues the BSO's yearlong homage to Leonard Bernstein.

The Massachusetts-born conductor and composer would have turned 100 on Aug. 25. He died in 1990 at age 72 in New York City.

Bernstein was a fixture at the annual summer music festival at Tanglewood for half a century.