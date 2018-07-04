Russia makes new request to Greece for cybercrime suspect

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Russian authorities have sent a new extradition request to Greece for a Russian cybercrime suspect also sought on criminal charges by the U.S. and France.

Alexander Vinnik, 38, a former bitcoin platform operator, was informed of the new Russian request by Thessaloniki court officials Wednesday, and is not contesting it.

Russia initially sought Vinnik on lesser fraud charges. The new request raises the amount allegedly involved to 750 million rubles ($12 million).

Greece's supreme court has already approved Vinnik's extradition to the United States for allegedly laundering billions of dollars using the virtual currency. Vinnik had fought that decision.

Another court ruled for his extradition to Russia based on the first request. France wants him on charges including cybercrime and money laundering.

Greece's justice minister will rule on the requests.