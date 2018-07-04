Global Industrial Automation Market in Food Safety and Inspection | MDX Technology for Food Inspection Systems to Fuel Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2018--The global industrial automation market in food safety and inspection is expected to register a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial automation market in food safety and inspection from 2018-2022.

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the significant cost savings in operations due to process control. Machine vision systems are employed in the initial stages of production. With the help of machine vision systems, defective components are removal instantly from the process. At times, the removed parts can be reintroduced into the production process. This saves materials. Defective parts do not continue to the subsequent manufacturing phase and thus, do not lead to further costs.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the MDX technology for food inspection systems as one of the key emerging trends in the global industrial automation market in food safety and inspection:

Global industrial automation market in food safety and inspection: MDX technology for food inspection systems

The Material Discrimination X-ray technology is an upgraded X-ray technology. Like traditional X-ray systems, MDX involves the use of a generator to project an X-ray beam onto a detector and pass a product through the beam. The difference between X-ray inspection and MDX is the use of two energy spectrums to discriminate between high-and low-channel X-rays, as well as a dual-layer detector by MDX.

“MDX technology, in general, eliminates most of the effect of product thickness variations and leaves an image that shows density difference based on chemical composition,” says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global industrial automation market in food safety and inspection: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial automation market in food safety and inspection into the following products (machine vision systems, X-ray inspection systems, and metal detection systems) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The machine vision systems segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 32% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global industrial automation market in food safety and inspection in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 37%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

