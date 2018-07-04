Global Biotech Seeds Market 2018-2022 | Rise in Demand for Biofuels to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2018--The global biotech seeds market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the increased advantages offered by biotech seeds. The biotech seeds offer a wide range of advantages such as increased agricultural productivity and reduced need for environmentally harmful pesticides. They also offer advantages such as greater resistance to insects and longer shelf life than normal seeds. In addition, they require less cultivation and fewer pesticide applications.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the global rise in demand for biofuels as one of the key emerging trends in the global biotech seeds market:

Global biotech seeds market: Global rise in demand for biofuels

The increase in concerns about environmental pollution among the people has resulted in an increase in the adoption of eco-friendly fuels. This has led to a rise in demand for biofuels. Biofuels are made up of energy crops such as wheat, sugarcane, soybean, and corn. Biofuels can also be manufactured using the GM versions of these energy crops.

“The use of biofuels provides sustainability for the environment, reduces the consumption of fossil fuels, and limits pollution. Some of the major countries that produce biofuel are the US, Brazil, Germany, China, Argentina, and France. In November 2017, several countries agreed to develop targets for biofuels and the bioeconomy and construct an action plan to achieve them,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment.

Global biotech seeds market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global biotech seeds market by crop type (soybean seeds, corn seeds, cotton seeds, and canola seeds) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas held the highest share of the global biotech seeds market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 37%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by almost 1% during 2018-2022.

