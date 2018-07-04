Global Iodine Market 2018-2022| Growth of the Smartphone Industry to Boost Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2018-- analysts forecast the global iodine market to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

Recycling of iodine is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . Many iodine producers have recycling facilities. In such recycling facilities, iodine and its derivatives are recovered from iodine waste streams. In 2017, iodine recycling accounted for 17% of world iodine sales. In 2017, countries such as Japan held a major share of 70% of the total iodine recycled.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growth of the smartphone industry as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global iodine market:

Global iodine market: Growth of the smartphone industry

The display in smartphone touchscreens consists of liquid crystals that are activated by the electric current. Depending on the activation state of the crystals, these liquid crystals block or allow polarized light to pass through.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Polarizing films are used to increase the visibility of the image created on the liquid crystal display. Iodine-containing polarizing films are made by absorbing iodine onto a stretched polyvinyl alcohol surface.”

Global iodine market: X-ray contrast media segment leads the market

This market research report segments the global iodine market into the following applications (X-ray contrast media, pharmaceuticals, LCD and LED screens, and nutrition) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major applications, the X-ray contrast media segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to nearly 23% of the market. The market share occupied by this segment is expected to increase by 2022.

EMEA was the leading region for the global iodine market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of approximately 42%. It was followed by APAC and the Americas. APAC is expected to project the fastest growth during the period 2018-2022.

