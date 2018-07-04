1st batch of fuel rods for 4th Nuclear Power Plant likely has been transported out of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A first batch of unused fuel rods purchased for the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant has likely been transported out of Taiwan on Wednesday morning, but authorities have refused to confirm, according to a CNA report.

The report said eight cargo vehicles allegedly carrying fuel rods were waiting at Keelung Harbor in northern Taiwan for the goods to be lifted onto a cargo ship, as people concerned with the operation looking on.

A person wearing a vest bearing the words “radiation protection unit” refused to make a comment when asked by a CNA reporter whether fuel rods were being transported out of the country, the report said. Another wearing a “Lungmen Power Plant” (another name for the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant) helmet waved his hands, signaling that he didn’t want to make a comment either, according to the report.

Seven or eight police officers from Keelung Harbor Police Department were at the wharf to secure the operation, and none of them was willing to talk about the operation, according to the report. A yellow van bearing the words “Lungmen Nuclear Power Plant” was parked beside the wharf, and inside the vehicle were a few yellow strips among other stuff printed with nuclear logos and the words “UN3328 radioactive material," CNA reported.

After the loading was completed, the ship left the port.

State-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) didn’t want to confirm that the operation was about shipping out the first batch of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant’s fuel rods citing confidentiality agreement, according to the report.

Liu Wen-chung (劉文忠), head of the radioactive waste management department under the Atomic Energy Council, said his office had approved Taipower’s application to transport the fuel rods overseas, the report said.

Taipower plans to transform the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant into a comprehensive power park, and ship the 1,744 fuel rods in the plant out of the country by the end of 2020, a move the company said would reduce manpower and save NT$100 million asset management fee a year.