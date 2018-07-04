Zimbabwe-Pakistan Twenty20 Scoreboard

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday at the end of the T20 tri-series match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare Sports Club:
|Zimbabwe
Cephas Zhuwao b Ashraf 24
Solomon Mire c Khan b Talat 94
Hamilton Masakadza b Khan 2
Tarisai Musakanda c Malik b Amir 33
Elton Chigumbura not out 5
Malcolm Waller not out 0
Extras: (1lb, 3w) 4
TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 162
Overs: 20.
Fall of wickets: 1-49, 2-82, 3-146, 4-161
Did not bat: Peter Moor, Tendai Chisoro, Chris Mpofu, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.
Bowling: Shoaib Malik 1-0-12-0, Mohammad Amir 4-0-25-1, Hasan Ali 4-0-37-0, Faheem Ashraf 4-0-24-1, Shadab Khan 3-0-28-1 (1w), Mohammad Nawaz 3-0-25-0, Hussain Talat 1-0-10-1 (2w)
|Pakistan
Fakhar Zaman c Mpofu b Mire 47
Haris Sohail c Mire b Wellington Masakadza 16
Hussain Talat c Zhuwao b Mpofu 44
Sarfraz Ahmed not out 38
Shoaib Malik not out 12
Extras: (6w) 6
TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 163
Overs: 19.1.
Fall of wickets: 1-58, 2-95, 3-138
Did not bat: Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir
Bowling: Tendai Chisoro 4-0-38-0, Blessing Muzarabani 4-0-31-0 (1w), Chris Mpofu 3.1-0-31-1 (4w), Wellington Masakadza 4-0-30-1, Malcolm Waller 2-0-18-0, Solomon Mire 2-0-15-1 (1w)
Toss: Pakistan.
Result: Pakistan won by 7 wickets.
Umpires: Langton Rusere, Zimbabwe, and Iknow Chabi, Zimbabwe
TV umpire: Russell Tiffin, Zimbabwe. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.