Zimbabwe-Pakistan Twenty20 Scoreboard

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday at the end of the T20 tri-series match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare Sports Club:

Zimbabwe

Cephas Zhuwao b Ashraf 24

Solomon Mire c Khan b Talat 94

Hamilton Masakadza b Khan 2

Tarisai Musakanda c Malik b Amir 33

Elton Chigumbura not out 5

Malcolm Waller not out 0

Extras: (1lb, 3w) 4

TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 162

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-49, 2-82, 3-146, 4-161

Did not bat: Peter Moor, Tendai Chisoro, Chris Mpofu, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.

Bowling: Shoaib Malik 1-0-12-0, Mohammad Amir 4-0-25-1, Hasan Ali 4-0-37-0, Faheem Ashraf 4-0-24-1, Shadab Khan 3-0-28-1 (1w), Mohammad Nawaz 3-0-25-0, Hussain Talat 1-0-10-1 (2w)

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c Mpofu b Mire 47

Haris Sohail c Mire b Wellington Masakadza 16

Hussain Talat c Zhuwao b Mpofu 44

Sarfraz Ahmed not out 38

Shoaib Malik not out 12

Extras: (6w) 6

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 163

Overs: 19.1.

Fall of wickets: 1-58, 2-95, 3-138

Did not bat: Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir

Bowling: Tendai Chisoro 4-0-38-0, Blessing Muzarabani 4-0-31-0 (1w), Chris Mpofu 3.1-0-31-1 (4w), Wellington Masakadza 4-0-30-1, Malcolm Waller 2-0-18-0, Solomon Mire 2-0-15-1 (1w)

Toss: Pakistan.

Result: Pakistan won by 7 wickets.

Umpires: Langton Rusere, Zimbabwe, and Iknow Chabi, Zimbabwe

TV umpire: Russell Tiffin, Zimbabwe. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.