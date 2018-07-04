Quantzig’s client, a wireless communication provider, reduced churn rates by 10% - Request proposal now!

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2018--Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest churn analytics study on the wireless communication industry. A world-famous wireless communication provider wanted to profile customers who are vulnerable to churn and develop effective retention strategies.

According to the experts at Quantzig, “Organizations in the wireless telecommunication space should look to guarantee better security in terms of maintaining and handling data.”

Over the past couple of years, wireless communication has proven to be effective for the sustenance of businesses as it enables effective communication with end-users globally. Due to the increasing innovations in the telecom industry, firms have started opting for the Internet of Things in their applications to restructure their operations and bring effective services. Besides, the rapid growth of the wireless telecommunication market can be credited to the growing internet penetration, ease of admission to smart mobile devices, and advances in wireless technology.

The churn analytics solution helped the client to understand the customer’s behavior and establish processes to identify early signs of churn. The client was able to see a sizable reduction in churn.

This churn analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This churn analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

