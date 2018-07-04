Activists protest planned West Bank demolition

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police are scuffling with activists protesting the planned demolition of a Bedouin hamlet in the West Bank.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says two people were arrested for throwing stones at officers in Khan al-Ahmar on Wednesday. Police could be seen dragging a handcuffed woman and pushing a Bedouin man. A construction vehicle flattened earth near the site.

The village is set to be demolished on an unknown date. Israel agreed to resettle the 180 or so residents in an area 12 kilometers (seven miles) away.

Israel says the structures were illegally built and pose a threat to residents because of their proximity to a highway.

Critics say it is nearly impossible to get building permits, and that the residents are being removed to clear the way for Jewish settlements.