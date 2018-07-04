Media watchdog urges India to protect journalists

NEW DELHI (AP) — A media watch group has expressed serious concern at "an alarming deterioration in the working environment of journalists in India" and demanded that the government ensure the safety of journalists who are feeling threatened.

Reporters Without Borders said in a report Wednesday that that at least three journalists were killed in India in 2017 and that a fourth case is still under investigation. In 2018, the situation appears to have worsened significantly, with four journalists killed in the first six months of the year.

The report said, "The hate speech directed toward journalists has increased massively, causing serious concern for their safety."

There was no immediate reaction from the Indian government.

The group demanded a swift and independent investigation of cases in which journalists have been targeted.