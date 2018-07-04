Mirego Appoints New Partner: Élisa Ève De Serres

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2018--Mirego, a Canadian digital strategy and transformation leader, proudly announces the appointment of Élisa Ève De Serres as Partner and Lead Product Owner of the Mirego Montreal office. Élisa Ève joined the Mirego team in 2015 as Product Manager and has been overseeing the operations of the Montreal office since early 2018. From the moment she joined the team, Élisa Ève has played a key role in the development of over a dozen innovative digital products for Mirego clients such as Groupe Capitales Médias, SAQ, IGA, Safeway, and Sobeys.

"Élisa Ève is an accomplished professional whose natural leadership skills, charismatic personality, and great discernment are recognized by members of our team and our clients. Since joining Mirego, she has demonstrated a consistent commitment to customer service excellence and the development of high-quality digital products. We know that an inspiring leader like Élisa Ève will propel our growth and we are pleased to have her as a partner," noted Albert Dang-Vu, Co-President and CEO of Mirego. The company aims to double its workforce in Montreal within the next two years.

Élisa Ève has been working in the digital realm for over ten years. Prior to joining Mirego, she managed the French CBC’s application portfolio where she oversaw the development of ICI Tou.tv, ICI Première, and RC Info. Élisa Ève also has significant communications and advertising experience.

About Mirego

Mirego helps its clients innovate and reinvent themselves in order to prosper in the digital era. As a strategic partner, Mirego plans, conceptualizes and develops innovative digital products for such clients as SAQ, Toys’R Us, Bell, The CFL and Sobeys. Its team of over one hundred experts based in Montreal and Québec City is one of the most experienced in Canada in terms of strategy, user experience and mobile application development with over 200 applications in assets since 2007. Canadian Business and PROFIT ranked Mirego no 53 in the 2016 PROFIT 500. To learn more, visit www.mirego.com.

