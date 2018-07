HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the Twenty20 tri-series match at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday:

___

Pakistan 163-3 in 19.1 overs (Fakhar Zaman 47, Hussain Talat 44) def. Zimbabwe 162-4 (Solomon Mire 94, Tarisai Musakanda 33) by 7 wickets.